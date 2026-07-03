New pact targets organized crime and strengthens security ties between the two countries

Kenya, Italy agree to deepen cooperation against crime New pact targets organized crime and strengthens security ties between the two countries

Kenya and Italy agreed on Friday to deepen cooperation in the fight against crime, including transnational organized crime, in a move aimed at strengthening security ties.

The commitment was formalized through a letter of intent signed by Kenya's Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

A joint statement issued after the signing said the agreement would further cement "the growing security partnership between the two countries."

According to the document, the pact provides a framework for cooperation between the two interior ministries and their respective law enforcement agencies in addressing crime, including "transnational organised crime."

The two governments said the signing represents "an important milestone" toward the conclusion of a broader agreement on security matters between Kenya and Italy.

Under the arrangement, the two sides will designate contact points to support planning, coordination and information-sharing on strategic cooperation initiatives at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

The statement said both countries recognize that crime "has a negative impact on public order, safety and the well-being of citizens" and that effective responses require stronger international cooperation.

The agreement comes as Kenya continues to expand security partnerships with European countries to address organized crime, terrorism, cybercrime and other cross-border threats.

Kenya and Italy maintain close ties in trade, development, migration and security, with Italy remaining one of Kenya's key partners in Europe.

The two ministries reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in support of public safety, regional stability and efforts to counter emerging and complex security threats.