More than 2,300 people have died since outbreak was declared in mid-May

DR Congo’s confirmed Ebola cases surpass 5,000 More than 2,300 people have died since outbreak was declared in mid-May

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s confirmed Ebola virus caseload surpassed 5,000 on Wednesday as health authorities struggles to contain the deadliest pandemic in the country.

The Health Ministry’s latest situation report showed that confirmed cases had reached 5,021, including 2,378 deaths, since the outbreak was declared in mid-May.

The epidemic has affected 55 health zones across six provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele and Tshopo.

Ituri remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with sustained transmission continuing in the province.

The government has called on response teams to strengthen consistent public communication to counter misinformation and rumors that could undermine communities’ adherence to health measures.

To prevent a possible spread to the capital, authorities have reinforced surveillance along the Congo River, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) from Kinshasa, where a health post is monitoring boats traveling from affected areas, according to Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that the current Ebola outbreak in Congo remains a public health emergency of international concern.

The epidemic, caused by the Bundibugyo strain, has surpassed the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo.