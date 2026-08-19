Presidency of Ecuador confirms death of Michele Sensi-Contugi, wife, as US State Department reports 5 American fatalities in Samburu

Ecuador intel chief, American television executive among 7 killed in Kenya helicopter crash Presidency of Ecuador confirms death of Michele Sensi-Contugi, wife, as US State Department reports 5 American fatalities in Samburu

Ecuador’s intelligence chief and five Americans were among the seven people killed when a helicopter crashed Wednesday at Mount Ololokwe in northern Kenya, according to statements.

"The National Government extends its heartfelt sympathies to their family, loved ones, and friends," the Ecuador Presidency said following the death of Michele Sensi-Contugi, director general of the national intelligence center, and his wife Stephany Hollihan.

The US State Department confirmed to NBC News that five Americans, including prominent television executive Jose Suarez died in the crash. The identities of the other American passengers have not yet been released.

The crash occurred at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, about 270 kilometers (168 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the accident but did not provide an casualty figure in its initial statement.

"The Authority extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims following this tragic incident," KCAA said Wednesday.

The aviation regulator identified the aircraft as a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM. It said the helicopter was flying from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro when it crashed at about 9.13 am local time (0613GMT) at Mount Ololokwe.

The Air Accident Investigation Department under Kenya's Roads and Transport Ministry is leading investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the possible cause of the accident, but the KCAA said investigators are working to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.

The area surrounding Mount Ololokwe, also known as Ol Donyo Sabache, forms part of Kenya's northern tourism circuit, which draws international visitors to wildlife reserves and conservancies across the region.

Light aircraft and helicopters are widely used to transport tourists between safari lodges, conservancies and other destinations in remote parts of northern Kenya.​​​​​​​