Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Africa

Armed attack kills 53 soldiers in Mali

West Africa nation suffers worst attack in decades

Hassan Isilow   | 02.11.2019
Armed attack kills 53 soldiers in Mali

JOHANNESBURG  

At least 53 Malian soldiers and a civilian were killed on Friday by militants who attacked a military post, a government spokesman said.

"Following the attack of the FAMa (Armed Forces of Mali) position in Indelimane, the reinforcements dispatched found 54 bodies including 1 civilian, 10 survivors & found significant material damage," Yaya Sangare said in a short statement on Twitter.

The Malian government has described the incident as a terrorist attack. Sangare said they were currently conducting a sweep and clear operation and identifying the dead.

The military said the situation is now under control as reinforcements have moved in to secure the area and track down the attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mali has suffered several terrorist attacks in nearly a decade after militant groups took over the northern part of the country.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS - No solution in sight for Iraq unrest
ANALYSIS - Turkey and Russia: Back to where we left off 100 years ago
UK election may spur new political crisis
Arab League: Of lies and faulty narratives
Turkey's military capacity turned the tables in Syria

Related news

Armed attack kills 53 soldiers in Mali

Armed attack kills 53 soldiers in Mali

Boko Haram gunmen kill 12 Niger soldiers

Recurring violent attacks rise in Sahel region

Malian army kills 50 militants, frees soldiers

Malian army kills 50 militants, frees soldiers