Intergovernmental Authority on Development calls for immediate end to hostilities, all military operations

African bloc expresses ‘grave’ concern over escalating hostilities in Sudan's El Obeid city Intergovernmental Authority on Development calls for immediate end to hostilities, all military operations

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on Monday expressed grave concern over escalating hostilities in Sudan's El Obeid city, warning that the deterioration of the security situation risks deepening human suffering.

The Horn of Africa regional bloc called on all involved parties to immediately cease hostilities and halt all military operations in and around El Obeid.

It said that continued escalation will further diminish prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and aggravate the humanitarian and security challenges confronting the Sudanese people.

“This escalation comes at a time when Sudan is already facing a severe humanitarian crisis, and further deterioration of the security situation risks deepening human suffering and undermining efforts towards peace and stability," the bloc said in a statement.

It urged all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military.

The war has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million people.