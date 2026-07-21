'This will be António Guterres’ first visit to Syria as the Secretary-General of the United Nations,' says spokesperson

UN chief to visit Syria for talks with al-Sharaa, government officials 'This will be António Guterres’ first visit to Syria as the Secretary-General of the United Nations,' says spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Syria later this week at the invitation of the Syrian government, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

In Damascus, Guterres will meet President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and other government officials, including Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"This will be António Guterres’ first visit to Syria as the Secretary-General of the United Nations," he said, adding that the UN chief will reaffirm the UN's commitment to supporting the Syrian government and people during "this defining period in the country's history."

Guterres will also underscore the importance of respecting Syria's "sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity" and hear from civil society, women's organizations and diverse communities about the country's political transition and recovery.

He also plans to visit the UN Disengagement Observer Force, or UNDOF.