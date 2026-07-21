In the industrial hub of Pesqueria, the World Cup brought Mexican and South Korean supporters together strengthening their decade-long bond

How football, migration and industry forged an unlikely Mexico-South Korea friendship In the industrial hub of Pesqueria, the World Cup brought Mexican and South Korean supporters together strengthening their decade-long bond

Today, approximately 13,680 ethnic South Koreans live in Mexico, according to estimates from the Korean Foreign Ministry

As fans from Mexico and South Korea cheered for each other during the FIFA World Cup, an unlikely friendship between two nations separated by the Pacific captured international attention.

Located 38 kilometers from Monterrey – one of Mexico’s three host cities for the FIFA World Cup – Pesqueria, known locally as “Pescorea,” offers a glimpse into a bond that extends far beyond football.

Here, Korean culture and language have found a home around a major KIA manufacturing plant.

Along the dusty roads leading to the KIA factory, which opened in 2016, Korean signs rise on banners and storefronts. A Korean restaurant and a recently opened cafe line the road. Mexican businesses have added translations to their signs in a gesture of neighborly adaptation.

Cesar Garza, who manages an industrial security equipment store, is one of them.

“There is a very large Korean community here since the companies arrived to support KIA, so we want to make sure we are reaching them as well,” he says.

The shop now features a Korean translation on its main banner.

Inside convenience stores, Mexican snacks share shelf space with Korean instant noodles, Pepero sticks and the viral pouch drinks found in Seoul.

Korean-owned restaurants and cafes have been established to cater to the tastes of Korean workers, though they also welcome a growing number of Mexican regulars and kimchi fans.

'Second home'

“It’s been seven years since we arrived, and we consider this our second home,” says Hye Young Lee, whose restaurant serves a daily Korean buffet.

“I think we have very similar cultures, from family values to food and even sport,” said Justin Lee, who traveled from New York City to Monterrey for South Korea’s match against South Africa on June 24. “It’s awesome.”

Today, approximately 13,680 ethnic South Koreans live in Mexico, according to estimates from the Korean Foreign Ministry.

The relationship between the two countries has also been shaped by their shared history. Around 1,000 Korean migrants arrived in the Yucatan Peninsula, lured by false promises of free housing and fair wages. Instead, they were brutally forced to work harvesting henequen, a type of agave, alongside Indigenous Maya workers.

That shared history of hardship fostered a deep sense of solidarity between the two communities.

The connection evolved into a modern celebration during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico was on the verge of elimination until South Korea scored two last-minute goals against Germany, allowing Mexico to advance. Hundreds of Mexican fans celebrated in front of the South Korean Embassy in Mexico City, chanting: “Korean brother, you are now Mexican!”

“We beat Germany in the World Cup and that’s when the friendship got stronger,” says 23-year-old Seung Jun Ryu. “I don’t know why, but Mexican people love Korean people.”

Mexico’s growing K-wave

Following South Korea’s loss to Mexico in its second match of the 2026 tournament, Korean fans arrived in Monterrey for their team’s decisive showdown against South Africa.

On the eve of the game, red jerseys mingled with Mexico’s iconic green at the Monterrey Fan Fest, where fans carried cardboard cutouts of DPR Ian, the Korean-Australian singer headlining the festival’s activities.

Among the crowd was 22-year-old Romina Romero, who traveled from Mexico City to see her idol. She has been a K-pop fan for 13 years, and although DPR Ian left the K-pop idol system to prioritize his mental health, Romero and a legion of other fans have followed him on his independent creative journey.

For many, however, it is the message behind groups such as BTS – recently welcomed by President Claudia Sheinbaum to the National Palace – that remains the primary draw.

“The message of self-love has reached many people who, at times, felt a little lonely,” Romero said.

In Pesqueria, these cultural and linguistic challenges are part of daily life.

Dalia Baeza, the manager of Cafe Onda, sees Mexicans and Koreans bridging the gap with phone translators and hand gestures. She notes that some Koreans have begun speaking Spanish fluently as younger generations arrive.

Finding middle ground

Baeza, who worked for six years at Dong Kook, an automotive and manufacturing supplier, recalls that locals initially had a hard time adapting to Korean workplace culture.

“They are very demanding in terms of punctuality and cleanliness,” she added.

Garza, who also worked at the KIA plant, described the work rhythm as almost “militarized,” contrasting it with the local tendency to leave tasks for the following day. However, he noted that both groups have come to understand each other’s pace and continue to find a middle ground.

Following South Korea’s exit from the World Cup, its supporters shifted to cheering for Mexico. Now that both countries are out of the World Cup, their unique, long-standing friendship continues to grow stronger.

“We are both very passionate and have a great sense of community,” said Yujin Choi, who attended the match in Monterrey. “We had fun and built a friendship, which I believe is the purpose of this World Cup.”