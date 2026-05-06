Human rights office says activists are being held by Israel ‘without charge’

UN calls for immediate, unconditional release of detained Global Sumud aid flotilla members Human rights office says activists are being held by Israel ‘without charge’

The UN Human Rights Office on Wednesday called on Israel to “immediately and unconditionally release” two members of the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla who were detained at sea and are being held in Israel “without charge.”

“Israel must immediately and unconditionally release Global Sumud Flotilla members Saif Abukeshek and Thiago de Avila, who were detained in international waters and brought to Israel where they continue to be held without charge,” spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement.

“It is not a crime to show solidarity and attempt to bring humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population in Gaza, who are in dire need of it,” he added.

Al-Kheetan also said allegations of “severe mistreatment” involving the two detainees must be investigated and those responsible brought to justice.

“Disturbing accounts of severe mistreatment of Abukeshek and de Avila must be investigated, and those responsible must be brought to justice,” he said.

He further called for an end to Israel’s use of “arbitrary detention” and broadly defined terrorism legislation, saying the practices were inconsistent with international human rights law.

Al-Kheetan also urged Israel to end its blockade on Gaza and allow humanitarian assistance into the enclave “in sufficient amounts.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s Spring 2026 mission, aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade on the Gaza Strip and delivering humanitarian aid, was intercepted by Israeli forces late on April 29 off the coast of Crete.

Israeli forces intervened in international waters, attacking boats carrying activists around 600 nautical miles from Gaza and just a few miles from Greek territorial waters.

A total of 177 activists were detained and reportedly subjected to ill-treatment.

Reports said Avila and Abu Keshek, who were not released and were forcibly taken to Israel, were subjected to severe physical abuse and death threats during interrogation.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory’s 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal two-year offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000, and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.