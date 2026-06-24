Marco Rubio’s visit to UAE is part of regional tour that also includes Kuwait and Bahrain

UAE president, US secretary of state discuss efforts to advance regional security Marco Rubio’s visit to UAE is part of regional tour that also includes Kuwait and Bahrain

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday discussed efforts to advance security, stability, and lasting peace across the Middle East.

This came during their meeting in Abu Dhabi during Rubio’s visit to the Gulf country as part of a Middle East tour.

The two sides also “reviewed strategic cooperation between the UAE and US and discussed ways to further strengthen coordination across various fields in support of shared interests,” the Emirati state news agency WAM said.

Rubio’s visit comes after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran last week to end their military conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement.

Rubio departed the UAE and is scheduled to visit Kuwait and Bahrain before heading back to the US.