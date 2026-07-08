No details of meeting available, though Foreign Ministry shares a photo on social media

Turkish foreign minister meets Hungarian counterpart on sidelines of NATO summit No details of meeting available, though Foreign Ministry shares a photo on social media

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orban in Ankara, on the sidelines of the ongoing two-day NATO summit.

Further details on the Tuesday meeting were not available but a photo was shared by the Foreign Ministry on social media.

The summit in Ankara has brought together leaders of the 32-member defense alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, defense spending targets, military modernization and continued support for Ukraine.

The Ankara meeting marks the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye following the 2004 Istanbul summit. The gathering also provides a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries on political, security and economic cooperation.

