NATO allies sharpen focus on Arctic, defense spending, Ukraine as summit enters final day Leaders gather for 2nd day of meeting in Turkish capital

NATO leaders arrived for the second and final day of the alliance's summit in Ankara on Wednesday, with security in the Arctic, defense spending, Iran's nuclear ambitions and military support for Ukraine dominating doorstep remarks ahead of closed-door meetings.

NATO chief Mark Rutte said allies must ensure that Russia and China do not gain greater access to the Arctic, describing the region as an increasingly important strategic theater. Addressing questions over Greenland, Rutte said NATO has "a good process" in place regarding the island.

Discussing security in the Middle East, and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he said he expected allies to reaffirm that Iran “should never ever get its hands on a nuclear capability.”

Rutte credited US President Donald Trump with helping rebalance defense spending between North America and Europe, saying the alliance had entered a stronger phase that he described as "NATO 3.0."

Canada: Defense spending and Arctic security

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the security environment has changed dramatically, citing hybrid warfare, hypersonic missiles and Russia as NATO's direct adversary.

He said Canada will increase defense spending from 1.5% of GDP to 4% within the next two years and announced the extension of Canada's Operation Reassurance mission in Latvia.

Carney said the burden of defense is shifting from the US toward Canada and Europe but stressed that President Donald Trump remains committed to NATO while expecting allies to contribute more. He also called for de-escalation in the Middle East while warning that recent developments underscore the enduring threats facing the alliance.

Denmark: Rearmament, Ukraine and Greenland

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Europe's rearmament and a stronger transatlantic defense industrial base should be the summit's top priority as the global security environment becomes increasingly unstable.

She called for additional support for Ukraine and greater pressure on Russia, saying allied unity has never been more important. On Greenland, Frederiksen reiterated that the island is "not for sale" and only the people of Greenland can determine its future. She added that Denmark is prepared to defend "every inch of NATO," including Greenland, if necessary.

Netherlands: Stronger Europe within NATO

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said NATO is delivering on the commitments made at last year's summit by building a stronger Europe within a stronger alliance.

He stressed that European allies have significantly increased defense spending and expanded military-industrial cooperation, making NATO stronger for both Europe and the US.

Jetten also emphasized the need to pursue a diplomatic solution to tensions involving Iran. He said closer European-American defense cooperation demonstrates that a stronger Europe is in Washington's interest as well.

Poland: Permanent US military presence

Polish President Karol Tadeusz Nawrocki said Russia remains NATO's principal threat and warned that Moscow could use military force against European countries.

He said Poland wants to establish a permanent base for American troops, noting that nearly 10,000 US soldiers are already stationed in the country.

Nawrocki said a lasting American military presence would strengthen security on NATO's eastern flank and help protect Central and Eastern Europe. He added that Poland continues to invest heavily in strengthening its own armed forces.

Hungary: No troops or weapons for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar reiterated Budapest's opposition to deeper military involvement in Ukraine.

He said Hungary will not send weapons or troops to Ukraine despite continued allied support for Kyiv. Peter Magyar's remarks again highlighted divisions within the alliance over the scope of military assistance to Ukraine.

Iceland: Greenland belongs to its people

Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir said Greenland's future should be decided solely by its people, stressing that they do not want to become part of the US. She said NATO has become stronger over the past year with more members and higher defense spending despite evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Frostadottir argued the alliance should focus less on debates over Greenland and more on addressing the threat posed by Russia.

Sweden: Preparedness, defense industry and Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said NATO must be prepared for a range of scenarios involving Russia while European allies continue assuming greater responsibility for the continent's security.

He said Sweden plans to reach NATO's 5% defense investment target by 2030 and highlighted the importance of expanding Europe's defense industrial capacity following the alliance's decision to procure the GlobalEye airborne surveillance system.

Jonson described continued military support for Ukraine as NATO's foremost priority and urged more allies to increase their contributions. He noted that Sweden is supplying Ukraine with 16 previously operated Gripen fighter jets while procuring 16 next-generation Gripen E aircraft for its own air force.

Greece: European pillar within NATO

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said European allies have increasingly assumed greater responsibility for their own security, calling it a long-overdue rebalancing within NATO.

He said Greece has already met the alliance's 3.5% defense spending target and is implementing a €25 billion military modernization program despite longstanding regional security challenges.

Mitsotakis reiterated his support for a stronger European defense pillar that complements rather than competes with NATO. He also expressed hope that the ceasefire between Iran and the US would hold, giving diplomacy time to prevent renewed regional tensions and higher energy prices.

Estonia: Stronger forward defense against Russia

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Estonia is investing nearly 7% of its GDP in defense this year and urged allies to rapidly strengthen military capabilities and defense spending.

He called for a stronger forward defense posture against Russia, describing Moscow as a direct and credible threat to the entire alliance, while stressing the need to expand NATO's defense industrial capacity.

Michal said Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom but also for Europe's security, noting Estonia has committed annual military assistance equivalent to 0.35% of GDP. Citing recent incidents involving undersea infrastructure, airspace violations and NATO air policing in the Baltic region, he said the alliance's collective defense mechanisms are working effectively and remain essential for regional security.

Norway: Arctic security and support for Ukraine

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said he does not expect the US to withdraw its military presence from Europe, arguing NATO continues to provide significant security benefits for Washington.

He said Norway's role in safeguarding the High North and the Arctic contributes directly to both European and US homeland security. Store emphasized that NATO is a defensive alliance designed to deter aggression, not threaten others, while reiterating the need for a ceasefire and a just, lasting peace in Ukraine.

He also highlighted Norway's major investments in naval capabilities and closer cooperation with Britain, Canada and Germany to strengthen security in northern waters.

Finland: Europe taking greater responsibility

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said NATO has undergone a remarkable transformation in just a few years, pointing to the accession of Finland and Sweden, increased defense spending and greater European responsibility within the alliance.

He said few would have predicted four years ago that both Nordic countries would join NATO or that allies would commit to spending 5% of GDP on defense.

Stubb added that the implementation of what he called "NATO 3.0" reflects a historic shift in burden-sharing from the US toward Europe. He said the changes demonstrate how quickly the alliance has adapted to the evolving security environment.





UK: Unity in a time of crisis

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the Ankara summit comes at a critical moment as allies confront the war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said leaders would discuss a range of important security issues and agree on concrete actions to strengthen the alliance.

Starmer stressed that the summit is an opportunity for NATO members to demonstrate their unity and collective strength in the face of growing global challenges.