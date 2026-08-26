Rockstar apologizes for long wait, stating that development nearly finished

Rockstar Games calls GTA VI leak 'heartbreaking' Rockstar apologizes for long wait, stating that development nearly finished

Rockstar Games expressed disappointment over recent Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI gameplay leaks but confirmed an extended look and an official release date of November 19.

The video game developer released a statement addressing the recent leak of GTA VI gameplay videos on Wednesday, describing the situation as "heartbreaking" and noted that this was not how they intended to reveal the project.

The company apologized for the long wait and stated that development is nearly finished.

"We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow," the release read.

The studio emphasized its determination to exceed expectations and deliver the level of quality the community deserves.

While acknowledging that spoilers might impact the intended experience, the company asked players to wait to experience the game for themselves on November 19.

Rockstar Games also thanked the community for sending supportive messages over the past week.