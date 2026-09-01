Putin, Trump, Xi may hold trilateral meeting at upcoming APEC summit: Kremlin aide Russian, Chinese presidents discussed possibility of meeting with Trump, says Russian presidential aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November, a Kremlin aide said Tuesday.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told the Vesti media outlet that Putin and Xi discussed the possibility during talks in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

“Xi Jinping mentioned that Donald Trump would be attending, and Vladimir Putin would likely be attending as an invitee,” Ushakov said.

“And if things go as planned, a meeting between the three of them could be arranged,” he said. “Or, at the very least, a meeting with everyone would be a must.”

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting for 2026 will be held in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18-19.

Separately, Ushakov said he would meet Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, the archbishop of Bologna, at the end of September to discuss humanitarian issues related to the Ukraine war.

“Although, naturally, the political side of the matter is also touched upon,” he said.

“The main thing, of course, is that the Vatican, through its own channel, is negotiating with us regarding all these humanitarian matters,” Ushakov added.