Field Marshal Asim Munir returns after day-long visit to Tehran, where he meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, other senior officials

Pakistan says ‘significant progress’ made after army chief holds talks in Tehran on US-Iran memorandum Field Marshal Asim Munir returns after day-long visit to Tehran, where he meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, other senior officials

Pakistan on Tuesday said “significant progress” had been made following army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s latest visit to Tehran as part of Islamabad’s renewed push for the resumption of long-stalled direct talks between the US and Iran.

“Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and I had a very positive and productive meeting with the President of Iran,” Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who accompanied Munir, said in a post on US social media company X.

“Significant progress was made, and the meeting concluded on a highly positive note. We remain hopeful that this momentum will help pave the way for further progress and lasting peace in the region,” he added, without providing details on the progress.

“Our discussion focused on the Iran US conflict, tensions in the Middle East and the way forward, as well as the steps needed by both sides for restoration of the Islamabad MoU thereby leading to comprehensive settlement of the conflict,” Naqvi said.

The Iranian president, he added, “candidly” shared his government’s perspective and concerns, and “we had a very constructive exchange on the issues involved.”

Munir returned to Pakistan after a day-long visit to Tehran, where he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Bagher Ghalibaf, Supreme Leader’s representative on the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, according to a statement from Pakistan’s military.

“Comprehensive discussions focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and expedited termination of the conflict. The two sides also exchanged views on regional peace and the ways to arrive at a negotiated settlement to the disputes,” the statement said.

The Iranian leadership appreciated Pakistan’s “constructive” role and sincere efforts toward facilitating dialogue, de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.