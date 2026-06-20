Ismael Saibari's early goal decisive as Morocco move to 4 points in Group C

Morocco defeats Scotland 1-0 to move into World Cup knockout stage Ismael Saibari's early goal decisive as Morocco move to 4 points in Group C

Morocco defeated Scotland 1-0 on Friday to boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stage in their Group C match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Ismael Saibari carved his name into tournament history with the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup, latching onto a pass from Brahim Diaz and finishing coolly in just the second minute to hand Morocco the lead.

Morocco controlled large portions of the match and threatened to extend their advantage on several occasions, but Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn produced crucial stops to keep his team within reach, most notably denying Chemsdine Talbi late in the match.

Scotland mounted a late push for an equalizer but could not convert, with substitute Lyndon Dykes heading wide and Scott McTominay seeing his strike roll into the side netting rather than the goal.

Issa Diop of Morocco and Andrew Robertson of Scotland each received yellow cards.

The result moves Morocco to four points after two Group C matches, following their opening draw against Brazil. Scotland remain on three points after their first loss of the tournament.