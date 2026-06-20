Danny Danon lashes out at special envoy for children and armed conflict Vanessa Frasier, demanding resignation of UN sexual violence envoy

Israeli envoy shouts 'be quiet' at UN official during sexual violence in conflict event Danny Danon lashes out at special envoy for children and armed conflict Vanessa Frasier, demanding resignation of UN sexual violence envoy

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon clashed with a senior UN official at a General Assembly event Friday, shouting at her to "be quiet" after she attempted to raise a point of order.

The confrontation erupted during an event marking the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, where Danon directed sharp criticism at Pramila Patten, the secretary-general's special representative on sexual violence in conflict, demanding her resignation for a 2025 report that documented patterns of sexual violence against Palestinians detained in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

As Danon accused Patten of yielding to "the secretary general's obsession with targeting Israel," special representative for children and armed conflict Vanessa Frazier attempted to intervene.

"I'm sorry, but I have to make a point of order," said Frazier.

Danon responded by raising his voice at her.

"No, you be quiet! Because I am speaking now!" he said. "Shame on you. You are part of this obsession."

Frazier pushed back. "This should not be personal ... I want a point of order."

Danon continued, "We will not allow you to bully us. We are a member state, and you work for the UN, and you will be quiet now. You will be quiet, you and your shameful report."

Frazier recently published a report blacklisting Israel's army and security forces for grave violations against Palestinian children.

Her report revealed that children suffered the highest level of grave violations since a mandate was created three decades ago, with government forces responsible for the majority of abuses for the first time.

Turning back to Patten, Danon accused Patten of being "a collaborator in this disgrace."

The 2025 report on sexual violence also noted that Israel had not granted UN entities access to monitor the situation, while humanitarian assistance remained severely restricted.