- Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing Sept. 1, 2026, Tuesday - Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigning after months of friction with the Pentagon chief, US President Donald Trump saying the Strait of Hormuz is in “extremely good shape” with “30 ships a night” passing through the strategic waterway, and the Mecca Defense Agreement between Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia launching the process for a new regional security and cooperation architecture.

TOP STORIES

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns after months of friction with Pentagon chief

The secretary of the US Army has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump after months of friction with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the army’s future direction and the removal of several senior officers, said The Wall Street Journal, citing an official announcement.

Dan Driscoll is expected to depart the Pentagon within the next few days.

“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement.

Trump says Strait of Hormuz in 'extremely good shape,' touts '30 ships a night' passing through

US President Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz is in "extremely good shape," claiming US naval assistance has helped an average of 30 ships pass through the strategic waterway each night.

"We have the Strait of Hormuz in extremely good shape. You know, we're taking over," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"Many, many ships got through last night. As you know, with the navy's assistance, and we've been averaging 30 ships a night. That's a lot, and a lot of oil coming out. That's why you haven't seen the price of oil go like they thought it might have to go," he said.

Mecca Defense Agreement launches process for 'new regional security, cooperation architecture': Turkish foreign minister

The Mecca Defense Agreement has launched a process to establish a "new security and cooperation architecture" in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday.

Speaking in Istanbul following the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under the agreement, Fidan said the alliance with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is expected to contribute to "greater regional stability."

“With this alliance, we will see greater stability gradually emerge in the region and uncertainty diminish,” he said.

NEWS IN BRIEF

-At least two people were killed and 14 others remain missing from devastating flash floods in the Grand Canyon, said the US National Park Service.

-Iran accused the European Union of abandoning its legal and political independence by siding with Washington on sanctions against Tehran.

-An alleged assailant was shot dead by police in New York City’s Times Square after reportedly stabbing two people, one of whom later died.

-The US Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a major victory, allowing construction of his proposed White House ballroom and military complex to continue indefinitely.

-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “personally” interested in continuing the war between the two countries, a conflict now well into its fifth year.

-Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly discussed financial cooperation between the two countries.

-Former senior Israeli military and security officials have denounced Israeli occupier violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with some calling it “ethnic cleansing,” The New York Times reported.

-Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he was traveling to Kyrgyzstan with National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar following a meeting in Istanbul of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance.

-Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand will travel to Ireland this week to become the first Canadian foreign minister to take part in the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers known as Gymnich.

-Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks in Bishkek on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, highlighting growing bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

-Sweden’s government has adopted its first national intelligence strategy, aiming to increase transparency, strengthen international cooperation, and sharpen its focus on emerging technologies, public broadcaster SVT reported.

-Israeli authorities established a new illegal settlement on land in the Jenin governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

-Confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo surpassed 6,000 on Monday as authorities intensified efforts to contain the outbreak, official data showed.

-The European Commission designated ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox as very large digital services under the EU’s Digital Services Act, subjecting them to additional obligations and oversight.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

US stocks end Monday lower

The New York Stock Exchange closed lower as geopolitical tensions weighed on markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%, or 374.09 points, to close at 53,185.90.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.33%, or 25.62 points, to finish the day at 7,686.14, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.12%, or 31.53 points, to 26,370.89.

5 Turkish firms rank in global top 100 defense list

Five Turkish defense companies secured places in the prestigious Defense News Top 100 list based on their 2025 defense sales.

Defense giant ASELSAN maintained its top position among Turkish companies, climbing from 43rd to 40th place as its defense revenue jumped around 26% to $4.46 billion in 2025 from $3.54 billion in 2024, Defense News announced on Monday.

ARCA made a strong entry into the list for the first time in 53rd place after its defense revenue rose 4.6 times to $3 billion in 2025 from $653.2 million in the previous year.

SPORTS

Türkiye's national basketball team becomes 1st to qualify for FIBA World Cup

Türkiye's Men's National Basketball Team defeated Iceland 110-73 away from home in their second game in Group J in round two of the FIBA 2027 World Cup European Qualifiers.

With the victory, Türkiye extended their winning streak to eight games and became the first team to qualify for the World Cup.

Playing in Iceland's capital Reykjavik, the national team took a commanding 33-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, with captain Cedi Osman and Malachi Flynn combining for 24 points.

Argentina's Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football with Argentina, saying he had given everything to the national team and believes it is time for a new generation.

On US social media platform Instagram, Messi said the decision had been painful but that he had considered it extensively since Argentina's final.

“I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too,” Messi said. “I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”