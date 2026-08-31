High-level talks comes on sidelines of G20 finance ministers meeting

US Treasury chief meets Russian finance minister to discuss possible settlement to Ukraine war: Reports High-level talks comes on sidelines of G20 finance ministers meeting

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday to discuss a potential settlement to the war in Ukraine, according to US media reports.

During the talks, held on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers meeting, Bessent advocated for US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan, Fox Business reported.

NBC News reported the officials also discussed economic growth, though it is not clear what specific topics were on the agenda.

No further details or formal readouts from either the US or Russian sides were immediately available.

A Treasury official told CNBC that Bessent is scheduled to hold "at least 11" bilateral meetings this week in Asheville, North Carolina, where the finance ministers and central bank governors meeting is held.

The list of partners includes representatives from China, Japan, South Korea and Canada, with which the US administration has recently had trade disputes.