Morning Briefing: June 18, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran aimed at ending their nearly four-month war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump saying the United States has taken "a lot” of Iranian money and will have to give it back, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s visit to Russia.
Iran said a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the US aimed at ending the war had been formally finalized after the presidents of both countries signed the text of the agreement.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the “Islamabad memorandum” had become fully official after being signed by both Tehran and Washington, according to remarks carried by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.
US President Donald Trump told reporters in France that he signed the MOU in the Palace of Versailles during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.
President Donald Trump said the US has taken "a lot” of Iranian money and will have to give it back.
"We have taken a lot of their money, and we have their money," Trump said at a news conference in France as the G7 summit ended.
"It's not our money, it's their money, and we froze it at a certain point in time. I guess we're going to have to give it back. You know, if we didn't give it back, nobody would ever invest in the dollar again," he added.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Putin received Fidan in the Russian city of Kazan.
In a statement on the US social media platform X, Fidan said he held numerous meetings in Moscow and Kazan to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.
Regarding his meeting with Putin, Fidan said he conveyed messages from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding: "We had the opportunity to hear his assessments on regional issues."
A US court has approved the dismissal of the case against Türkiye's Halkbank, bringing a nine-year legal process involving the state-owned lender to an end.
In a statement, Halkbank said the US District Court for the Southern District of New York had approved the joint request filed by the US Department of Justice’s Southern District of New York Attorney’s Office and Halkbank to dismiss the criminal case.
With the court's approval, the criminal proceedings that had continued for nine years were concluded.
The US Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged while removing language seen as pointing to future rate cuts as inflation pressures intensified due to energy supply shocks linked to the Iran war.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided by a unanimous 12-0 vote to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate between 3.5% and 3.75% in support of the Fed’s dual mandate.
The decision marked Kevin Warsh’s first FOMC meeting as Fed chair, with investors closely watching how he will handle persistent inflation, Middle East-related uncertainty and questions about the central bank’s forward guidance.
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