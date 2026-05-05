Senior official reportedly said Tehran was warned not to interfere in US operation

White House sent Iran private warning before Hormuz escort operation: Report Senior official reportedly said Tehran was warned not to interfere in US operation

The White House privately warned Iran of its impending “Project Freedom” naval operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz before it launched, according to an Axios report on Tuesday.

A report by Axios, which cited a United States official and a source familiar with the matter, said that the warning was delivered on Sunday by a senior Trump administration official.

It urged Tehran not to interfere with the operation. Despite the alleged advance notice, Iran launched a series of attacks on Monday on US Navy vessels, commercial ships, and targets in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine said on Tuesday the Iranian attacks fell “below the threshold of restarting major combat operations” and that the ceasefire remained in place.

Both officials said US forces stood ready to resume operations quickly if President Donald Trump so ordered.

The operation’s first day saw only two US-flagged ships transit the strait, with most shipping companies appearing skeptical of administration assurances that the waterway is now open.