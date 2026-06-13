'No frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred, or facilitated through the UAE,' says Foreign Ministry

United Arab Emirates rejects reports alleging $3B transfer to Iran 'No frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred, or facilitated through the UAE,' says Foreign Ministry

The United Arab Emirates denied reports Friday about funds being transferred from the Gulf country to Iran, including allegations involving $3 billion.

"The United Arab Emirates has categorically denied reports published by certain international media outlets alleging the transfer of funds from the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including allegations concerning USD 3 billion," according to the Foreign Ministry.

Calling the allegations "entirely false and unfounded," the ministry stressed that "no frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred, or facilitated through the UAE."

It also urged "media outlets to exercise accuracy, rely on official sources, and refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information and unfounded allegations."