Abbas Araghchi says memorandum would end hostilities in all theaters, including Lebanon -

Iran's foreign minister details proposed memorandum with US, says war would end across all fronts Abbas Araghchi says memorandum would end hostilities in all theaters, including Lebanon -

Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that a proposed memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US would formally end the conflict across all fronts, including Lebanon, while laying the groundwork for negotiations on sanctions relief, Iran’s nuclear program, and regional security arrangements.

Speaking to state broadcaster IRIB, Abbas Araghchi said the document, commonly called the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding – after the capital of Pakistan which has worked to broker a peace deal – would mark the formal end of the war, which began on Feb. 28.

“The end of the war will be declared on all fronts, including Lebanon,” he said.

Araghchi said the proposed dealt includes commitments not to initiate war, threaten the use of force, or interfere in each other’s internal affairs.

He said the agreement would also include mutual commitments to respect sovereignty.

“For the first time in 47 years, (under the deal) the United States explicitly states that it respects the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Araghchi said.

He said Israel would also have to withdraw from occupied areas in southern Lebanon as part of what Tehran considers the end of the war, adding that Iran conveyed this position clearly to the other side.

Araghchi said Iran had “never forgotten Lebanon” during the conflict, as Lebanon and Lebanese-based group Hezbollah had stood alongside Iran and would not be abandoned.

2-stage negotiation process

According to Araghchi, negotiations will proceed in two stages.

The first involves signing the memorandum of understanding, while the second would consist of negotiations on a final agreement.

He said issues related to sanctions relief, uranium enrichment, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, and a reconstruction fund for Iran would be addressed during stage two.

Araghchi said the nuclear issue was moved to stage two because the demands presented by the other side in stage one were “not acceptable.”

Araghchi said the stage two negotiations are expected to last 60 days, although the period could be extended if both sides are satisfied with the progress achieved.

If negotiations fail to produce a final agreement, each side would be able to return to its previous position, he added.

He said if the commitments in the memorandum are not implemented, Iran would not move to stage two of the negotiations.

Strait of Hormuz, frozen assets

Araghchi said future management of the Strait of Hormuz under Iran’s plans would "not be the same as before."

“The Strait of Hormuz is under the sovereignty of Iran and Oman,” he said, adding that the countries would soon issue a joint statement on management of the strategic waterway.

He said Iran is consulting with partners, including China and Oman, on managing maritime traffic through the strait.

Araghchi said about 40% of vessel traffic through the strait is linked to China, making consultations with Beijing economically important.

“Our sword will always remain over the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding that Iran would not impose transit tolls but would charge service fees.

Araghchi also said the maritime blockade imposed on Iran must be fully lifted under the proposed memorandum.

He said all frozen Iranian assets would be released and could not be blocked again under the agreement.

Araghchi said the memorandum also includes a reconstruction plan aimed at addressing the damage suffered by Iran, adding that details of the mechanism would be discussed in later negotiations.

- Enriched uranium

Asked about the transfer of enriched uranium, Araghchi said Tehran’s position remains unchanged.

Araghchi said Iran’s position on high-level enriched uranium, particularly material enriched to 60%, remains unchanged.

“Our position has always been that if high-level enriched uranium, especially 60% material, is to be dealt with, the only acceptable method is dilution inside Iran,” he said.

He added that Iran is seeking language in the negotiations that would reflect that approach.

Araghchi stressed that no final decisions have yet been made on uranium enrichment levels or Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles.

He said issues related to uranium enrichment, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, and sanctions relief have been deferred to stage two negotiations and will be addressed as part of a final agreement.

- Internal review and signing

The foreign minister said Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has maintained full oversight over the negotiations and reviewed all provisions of the draft memorandum.

He said differences of opinion exist among officials over the text, but final decisions would be made collectively.

According to Araghchi, the memorandum is less than two pages long and has been negotiated word by word.

He said the draft contains 14 clauses as one package, adding that the provisions should be viewed together rather than as separate concessions by either side.

He said the agreement could be signed within days once the final stages of negotiations are completed.

“The signing will take place digitally and remotely,” he said.

Araghchi added that if commitments contained in the memorandum are not implemented by the other side, Iran would not proceed to stage two of negotiations.

Araghchi said media reports about different versions of the memorandum should not be treated as official, warning that speculation could complicate finalization of the agreement.

He also said recent threats against Iran had created political and psychological pressure, but warned that such threats “have the opposite effect” and would only push back a possible agreement.

The remarks came hours after Araghchi said on US social media platform X that the proposed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States "has never been closer" and urged media outlets to refrain from speculation until the process is finalized.

The Pakistani-mediated negotiations have focused on ending hostilities between Iran and the United States, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and reaching consensus on Iran's nuclear program.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said a large portion of the text has already been agreed upon, while accusing Washington of slowing progress through shifting positions and contradictory statements.