Iran says it targeted US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims attack destroyed US radar system and strategic aerial refueling aircraft

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday said that it carried out an attack on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, claiming it destroyed a long-range radar system and several US aerial refueling aircraft.

In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said the strike was part of retaliatory operations launched overnight against US military assets in the region.

The IRGC claimed its Aerospace Force carried out a "surprise and powerful" attack on Al Udeid Air Base, saying it completely destroyed a long-range radar system and several US strategic aerial refueling aircraft while inflicting heavy damage on others.

The IRGC warned that the US and countries hosting American military bases in the region would "pay a heavy price" for what it described as crossing "red lines" and targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

It said further "crushing responses" would follow if the US continued its military attacks against Iran.

Qatari authorities have not commented on the Iranian claims.

Earlier today, Iran said it targeted US military assets in Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Jordan and Bahrain in a wave of retaliatory strikes, claiming damage to air bases, radar systems, weapons depots and military aircraft.

Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain said they intercepted Iranian missiles and drones, while Qatar said its armed forces thwarted several aerial attacks, with one child injured by falling shrapnel from interception operations.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Iran and the US signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.