⁠'We will definitely announce our views through the Pakistani mediation as soon as we reach a conclusion,' Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says

Iran confirms it is reviewing US proposal to end war ⁠'We will definitely announce our views through the Pakistani mediation as soon as we reach a conclusion,' Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says

Iran has received a US response to its 14-point proposal aimed at ending the war and is currently reviewing it, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed on Monday.

"We have received the American side's response and are reviewing it, and we will definitely announce our views through the Pakistani mediation as soon as we reach a conclusion," Baqaei told a news conference cited by the state-run IRNA news agency.

He accused Washington of "excessive and unreasonable demands," arguing that this practice means that "it is not easy" to review the proposal.

Media reports about negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program are "mostly speculation," Baqaei said.

"The issues raised about enrichment or nuclear materials are purely speculative, and at this stage we are not talking about anything other than the complete end of the war, and the direction we will take in the future will be determined in the future," he added.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.