Iranian army says dozens of drones targeted radar systems, US force positions at bases in both countries

Iran says army launched drone attacks on US bases in Bahrain, UAE Iranian army says dozens of drones targeted radar systems, US force positions at bases in both countries

Iran’s army said Wednesday that it carried out drone attacks targeting US military facilities in Bahrain and the UAE, providing further details about its operations against US forces in the region.

The army’s Public Relations Department said that in the “30th phase of Operation Saeeqah,” dozens of explosive drones targeted radar systems and locations where US forces were stationed at Al Dhafra and Al Minhad air bases in the UAE beginning early Wednesday.

It said radar installations and gathering points used by US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain were also targeted again in large-scale attacks using Arash explosive drones.

The Iranian military described Al Dhafra as a major US operational facility in the region used for air operations, reconnaissance, surveillance, and support.

The army had earlier said the attack on Sheikh Isa was conducted as part of the “29th phase of Operation Saeeqah.”

The Iranian military claimed that its forces targeted radar installations and gathering centers used by US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base with “massive drone attacks.”

Iranian authorities described Sheikh Isa as a key US military facility in the Gulf, saying it is used for the repair and maintenance of helicopters and drone components, and hosts reconnaissance aircraft.