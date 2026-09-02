Iranian force says missile, drone strike targeted US commander’s headquarters, accommodation and drone facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base

Iran’s IRGC claims US personnel killed, drones destroyed in attack on Kuwait air base Iranian force says missile, drone strike targeted US commander’s headquarters, accommodation and drone facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Wednesday that US personnel were killed and drones were destroyed in a missile and drone attack on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

In a statement, the IRGC said its Ground Force carried out a combined missile and drone attack on the headquarters and accommodation of the US commander at the base, claiming that “a number” of US personnel were killed.

It also claimed that the attack set fire to a drone hangar and a drone deployment ramp and destroyed several drones that it said had participated in attacks against Iran.

The IRGC said the strike was carried out simultaneously with attacks on US bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Erbil.

It said the attack was in retaliation for a US strike on a residential home in Sirik in southern Iran a day earlier, which it claimed hit nearly 70 people and killed four, including a child.

Addressing the Kuwaiti public, the IRGC said the attack was directed at the US military presence in Kuwait rather than the Kuwaiti people and called for the removal of US forces from the country.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Tuesday that it had launched strikes against IRGC targets in Iran.

Following the announcement, Iranian media reported explosions on Qeshm Island, as well as in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, and Konarak.

