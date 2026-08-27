Türkiye's BIST 100 down at close Borsa Istanbul drops around 35.4 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 14,575.51 points on Thursday, down by 0.24%.

After starting the day at 14,646.48 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 35.41 points from the midweek's close.

The lowest value of the index was 14,539.39, while the daily high was 14,698.96.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 14.18 trillion Turkish liras ($295.27 billion), with a trading volume of 181 billion liras ($3.75 billion).

A total of 36 stocks on the index rose and 58 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,605 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $88.6 as of 1535GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 48.1320, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 56.2140, and the British pound traded for 65.6430.