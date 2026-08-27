Erdogan welcomes efforts to ease tensions between Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, reaffirms Türkiye’s support for process

Turkish President Erdogan discusses regional issues in phone calls with African leaders Erdogan welcomes efforts to ease tensions between Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, reaffirms Türkiye’s support for process

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday discussed regional issues with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi in separate phone calls, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

During his call with Tshisekedi, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Congo.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue taking steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries in many areas, particularly investment, trade, the defense industry and security.

He also expressed Türkiye’s support for processes launched to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution to the security situation in eastern Congo.

Erdogan further expressed Türkiye’s readiness to make the “necessary contributions toward creating a constructive environment for the implementation of existing agreements.”

In a separate call with Kagame, Erdogan noted that positive progress had been made in trade and investment between Türkiye and Rwanda.

Türkiye would continue working with Rwanda in many areas, particularly the defense industry, he added.

Erdogan also welcomed efforts to ease tensions between Rwanda and Congo.

He further welcomed the continuation of a constructive approach between the two countries and reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for the process.