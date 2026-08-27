Outbreak has recorded 5,713 confirmed cases and 2,744 deaths, according to ECDC

UN chief warns Ebola outbreak in DR Congo spreading faster than containment efforts Outbreak has recorded 5,713 confirmed cases and 2,744 deaths, according to ECDC

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading faster than efforts to contain it, urging the international community to step up its response.

“The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the fastest-spreading Ebola epidemic ever recorded,” Guterres said in a post on US social media company X.

“It’s growing faster & wider than the response to contain it,” he said, adding that the outbreak “can be stopped.”

“We know how to contain Ebola and save lives. The world must urgently step up action to get it under control,” Guterres said.

As of Aug. 26, the country had reported 5,713 confirmed cases, including 2,744 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The latest figures represented an increase of 57 confirmed cases and 29 deaths from the previous day.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, was declared in May in the northeastern province of Ituri. It has since spread to several provinces and health zones, making it the largest Ebola outbreak ever recorded in the country, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in May, citing the rapid spread of the disease and the risk of further international transmission.

The response has been complicated by insecurity, population movements, limited health infrastructure and difficulties accessing affected communities.

The outbreak has also led to cross-border transmission into neighboring Uganda, where authorities reported 20 cases and two deaths.

The WHO declared Uganda’s outbreak over Thursday after 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed case, while warning that the situation in neighboring Congo remains critical.

The WHO has said the international response in Congo faces a significant funding gap, with about $30 million needed to maintain essential containment activities.