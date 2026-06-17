'The first match was not a final. We still have two games ahead of us. It's not over until we say it's over,' goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir says

Türkiye target victory against Paraguay to revive World Cup campaign 'The first match was not a final. We still have two games ahead of us. It's not over until we say it's over,' goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir says

Türkiye's national team is focused on securing a crucial victory against Paraguay in its second Group D match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as it seeks to recover from an opening defeat to Australia.

"We still have six points to play for. The first of those matches is against Paraguay, and we want to win that game and take the three points," goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir told reporters Tuesday at Türkiye's training camp in the US state of Arizona.

His remarks came after Australia on Sunday upset Türkiye 2-0 with its methodical defense and counter-attack playbook to secure the win at BC Place Vancouver in Canada.

"The first match was not a final. We still have two games ahead of us. It's not over until we say it's over," Cakir said.

Cakir said Türkiye had analyzed its mistakes against Australia and was determined to deliver a stronger performance against Paraguay.

Defender Samet Akaydin, for his part, echoed his teammate's confidence, saying the defeat had united the squad rather than divided it.

"I have great faith in this team. We are constantly meeting and discussing what happened...but hopefully we will make up for it against Paraguay," Akaydin said.

He also urged supporters to continue backing the team despite the disappointing start.

"We have reached the World Cup for the first time in 24 years. We have a critical match ahead of us and we need support," Akaydin said.

The Crescent-Stars are scheduled to face Paraguay on June 19 before taking on co-host nation the US on June 25.

Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.

