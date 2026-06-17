Following efforts by Iran Football Federation and coordination with FIFA, Mehdi Torabi issued new multiple-entry visa, team says

Iranian footballer receives new US visa, cleared to rejoin national team Following efforts by Iran Football Federation and coordination with FIFA, Mehdi Torabi issued new multiple-entry visa, team says

Iran's winger Mehdi Torabi has received a new multiple-entry US visa and is now cleared to rejoin Iran’s national team for the remainder of the World Cup, the team’s media department announced Wednesday.

Following efforts by the Iran Football Federation and coordination with FIFA, the player was issued a new multiple-entry visa, the media department said.

According to the federation, visas issued to members of Iran’s national team were generally valid for multiple entries, but Torabi’s visa was issued for only a single entry.

Following its opening match in Los Angeles, the team was required to return to its base in Mexico and was not permitted to remain overnight in the US.

The development follows a series of visa-related challenges affecting members of Iran’s delegation amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

Although the two countries have agreed to a framework aimed at ending the war, Iran has maintained its base in Mexico due to security concerns, requiring the team to travel in and out of the US for its group-stage matches.

Iran will face Belgium in its second Group G match on Sunday in Los Angeles before taking on Egypt in Seattle on June 26.