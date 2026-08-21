Havelsan aims to become chief combat system integrator for Türkiye’s 1st submarine project MILGEM with efforts to integrate autonomous navigation capabilities

Türkiye’s indigenous ‘National Submarine’ project to be enhanced by AI Havelsan aims to become chief combat system integrator for Türkiye’s 1st submarine project MILGEM with efforts to integrate autonomous navigation capabilities

Türkiye’s first homegrown submarine project, the National Submarine (MILDEN), will be enhanced by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with the integration of a state-of-the-art combat management system.

Havelsan CEO Mehmet Akif Nacar told Anadolu that the integration of the AI-powered Advent Muren system will help manage the entire operational chain, ranging from sensors to weapons, while assessing environmental conditions and intelligence during missions.

“As Havelsan, we expect to take on the role of combat system integrator for all national weapons and sensors developed under the MILGEM project,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing naval defense event TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, for which Anadolu serves as the global communications partner.

Nacar stated that Havelsan has already kicked off research and development (R&D) for the submarine’s steering control system, while the firm is also preparing a diving simulator to enhance crew training.

The indigenous submarine’s AI-powered combat system will be integrated with homegrown munitions, including Roketsan’s underwater Atmaca cruise missiles, for which Havelsan developed the fire control system.

“The fire control system of our homegrown Akya torpedo will be fully integrated with Advent Muren, alongside other AI-powered functions,” he said.

He mentioned that Havelsan is developing information distribution systems to act as the central hub for data integration and remote control across the submarine.

Nacar stated that Havelsan is nearing completion of its hybrid unmanned underwater vehicle Caka, which can submerge and remain concealed. “We will soon see its hybrid use both on the surface and underwater,” he said.

He noted that work is underway to advance its Avista project, which uses cost-effective sensors to gather underwater positioning data, conduct 3D mapping and perform structural inspections without access to a global navigation satellite system (GNSS).

“Avista’s capabilities will be able to work in conjunction with Advent, as it can also be integrated into various underwater vehicles, and the capabilities developed here will contribute to the submarine, surface, mine and seabed warfare capabilities of the Advent Muren combat management system,” he said.

He added that the upcoming TEKNOFEST 2026 event will take place in his hometown of Sanliurfa in the nation’s southeast, calling on young engineers and inviting attendees.

