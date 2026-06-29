Türkiye offers condolences for deadly chopper crash in Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministry ‘deeply saddened’ by deaths in Ras Tanura

Türkiye extended condolences Sunday for a deadly helicopter crash in eastern Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Ministry said that Türkiye is “deeply saddened by the loss of lives” in the crash, which occurred Sunday in Ras Tanura.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in this tragic accident, and extend our condolences to their families and to the people of Saudi Arabia,” it said.

A helicopter operated by Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, killing 14 people on board, state news agency SPA reported.

All of the deceased were Saudi nationals, said SPA, citing an official source from the Saudi Energy Ministry.

Ras Tanura, situated on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast along the Gulf, serves as one of the kingdom's primary oil refining and export hubs.