Turkish Foreign Ministry says Israel is trying to 'cover up its own crimes' in Gaza, citing ongoing international court proceedings against Israeli officials

Türkiye says Israel using 1915 events decision to cover up crimes against Palestinians Turkish Foreign Ministry says Israel is trying to 'cover up its own crimes' in Gaza, citing ongoing international court proceedings against Israeli officials

Türkiye on Sunday said the Israeli government is seeking "to cover up its own crimes" through a politically motivated decision on the 1915 events.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Israel, which it accused of carrying out “systematic oppression” against Palestinians in full view of the world, is currently being tried at the International Court of Justice over genocide allegations concerning Gaza.

The ministry said Israel’s move disregards legal and historical facts and reflects the pressure facing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his associates, who are subject to arrest warrants as part of an investigation at the International Criminal Court into crimes committed against Palestinians.

Türkiye will continue to work resolutely to end what it described as Israel’s expansionist and destabilizing policies in the region, the ministry said, adding that the Netanyahu government must be held accountable before the law for crimes committed against civilians, particularly the Palestinian people.