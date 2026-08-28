Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses sympathy for victims, families after fires in northeastern Algeria kill at least 12 people

Türkiye extends condolences to Algeria over deadly wildfires Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses sympathy for victims, families after fires in northeastern Algeria kill at least 12 people

Türkiye on Friday expressed condolences to Algeria following deadly wildfires that swept through several provinces of the North African country.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the wildfires that swept through several provinces in Algeria,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also extended condolences to the victims’ families and the Algerian people.

“We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the wildfires, and extend our condolences to their families and to the people of Algeria,” it said.

The statement came after wildfires in northeastern Algeria killed at least 12 people and injured dozens. The deaths were reported in the provinces of Jijel, Bejaia and Tizi Ouzou.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared three days of national mourning on Thursday.