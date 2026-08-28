Production value and revenue of high-tech manufacturing enterprises mark new milestone as number of high-tech firms jump 40% in over 5 years, official data shows

Türkiye’s high-tech production value reaches over $28 billion in 2025 Production value and revenue of high-tech manufacturing enterprises mark new milestone as number of high-tech firms jump 40% in over 5 years, official data shows

Türkiye’s high-tech manufacturing production value surpassed 1 trillion Turkish lira ($28 billion), with 479,164 enterprises operating in the sector last year, according to the country’s statistical bureau TurkStat.

Some 60,161 of these enterprises were classified as medium-high tech and 4,070 of them were high-tech enterprises, the data showed.

The production value of these enterprises surpassed the 1 trillion Turkish lira level for the first time, while the revenue of these firms also surpassed the same threshold in 2025.

The number of Türkiye’s high-tech enterprises in the manufacturing sector surged over the past five years from 2,892 in 2021 to 4,070 as of 2025, marking a 40% jump.

The number of workers at these companies also rose from 119,326 to 142,779 over the same period, the data showed.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate average for 2025 was 35.5.