Turkish stock exchange up at weekly opening

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 14,506.83 points, rising 0.45% or 64.27 points.

On Thursday, the BIST 100 rose 0.92% to 14,442.56 points, with a daily transaction volume of 202 billion liras ($4.48 billion). On Friday, markets were closed due to May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day.

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.1955 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.0540 to the euro, and 61.4260 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,591.35, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $108.47 per barrel.