Hearing will not take place Monday 'following update received from attorney' during the night, says Israeli court, giving no further details

Hearing in corruption trial of Israel's Netanyahu canceled after overnight message from his lawyer to court Hearing will not take place Monday 'following update received from attorney' during the night, says Israeli court, giving no further details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony in his corruption trial, scheduled for Monday, was canceled after the court received an undisclosed overnight communication from his lawyer, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The hearing will not take place on Monday “following an update received from attorney Amit Hadad during the night,” Israeli i24 News reported, citing a court statement.

There were no additional details “at this stage,” the court added.

On April 28, Netanyahu appeared before the Tel Aviv District Court for the 81st time, marking his first appearance since Israel and the US started their war on Iran on Feb. 28.

Netanyahu faces charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust in three cases which indictments were filed for back in 2019.

The years-long cases have been delayed by Israel’s assault on Gaza since October 2023 as well as its attacks on Lebanon, Iran, and other countries. Critics say Netanyahu is dragging out the conflicts deliberately, cynically stoking and exploiting security fears to escape accountability for his crimes.

One case involves allegations that Netanyahu and members of his family received expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors.

Besides the corruption charges, Netanyahu is also wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel killed more than 72,000 people in the enclave over a two-year period starting in October 2023.

A truce was agreed to in October 2025, but breaches have continued.