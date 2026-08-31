Turkish stock exchange down at weekly opening BIST 100 index loses around 37 points at Monday's open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 14,604.26 points, decreasing 0.25% or 37.29 points.

On Friday, the BIST 100 climbed 0.45% to 14,641.56 points, with a daily transaction volume of 174.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.62 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 48.2620 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 55.9625 to the euro, and 65.4185 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,441.90, while Brent crude oil traded at $90.56 per barrel.