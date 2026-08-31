BYD shares slide as H1 earnings drop over 20% due to fierce competition Chinese electric vehicle maker’s shares fall 4%, first-half net profit drops amid weak domestic demand and rising costs

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD fell sharply in Hong Kong on Monday after the company reported lower first-half revenue and profit amid intense competition in its home market.

BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares declined more than 4% following the release of the automaker’s interim financial results on Friday.

The company’s revenue fell 7.1% year-on-year to 344.8 billion yuan ($48.4 billion) in the first half of 2026, while net profit attributable to shareholders dropped 20.5% to $1.8 billion, according to its financial statement.

Second-quarter results showed some improvement. Net profit rose 30% from a year earlier to $1.22 billion, while revenue declined 3% to $29.2 billion.

BYD said China’s automotive industry faced sluggish domestic demand but robust export growth during the first half of the year.

Fierce market competition and higher costs for commodities, raw materials and semiconductors also squeezed automakers’ profit margins, the company added.

Overseas markets remained a key source of growth, with BYD’s exports surging 67.8% year-on-year to 792,000 vehicles during the January-June period.

In China, combined sales of BYD’s Fangchengbao, Denza and Yangwang brands increased 61% from a year earlier despite intensifying competition and temporary weakness in domestic demand.

Those brands accounted for 12.8% of the group’s passenger vehicle sales during the period.