Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers review status of US-Iran talks Hakan Fidan holds phone call with Abbas Araghchi, say Turkish Foreign Ministry sources

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday held a phone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to review the status of US-Iran talks.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the two ministers reviewed the current stage in the talks between Tehran and Washington.

Iran said on Friday that it is still reviewing a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency that Tehran is continuing its assessment of the proposal and will announce its final position once the review process is completed.

*Writing by Fatma Zehra Solmaz