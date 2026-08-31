Meeting takes place on sidelines of inaugural session of Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under Mecca Joint Defense Agreement

Turkish foreign minister meets with Saudi counterpart in Istanbul Meeting takes place on sidelines of inaugural session of Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under Mecca Joint Defense Agreement

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in Istanbul on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry wrote on US social media platform X that the meeting took place as part of the inaugural session of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

No further details were shared regarding the gathering.