Compact T6X, at roughly half current market price, to be delivered by end of June, says Togg chair

Türkiye’s Togg plans affordable T6X electric car launch in June 2027 Compact T6X, at roughly half current market price, to be delivered by end of June, says Togg chair

By Ali Canberk Ozbugutu, Aylin Rana Aydin Kus and Burhan Sansarlioglu

ISTANBUL (AA) - Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) brand Togg plans to launch its low-cost T6X model, targeting middle-income buyers, in June, the carmaker’s board chair told Anadolu.

Fuat Tosyali, speaking in an interview with Anadolu, said the compact T6X is designed to be accessible, with a retail price of around 1.3 million Turkish lira ($26,936), while promotional financing campaigns will be available at rollout.

The T6X is in the final stages of development, with prototypes currently being prepared ahead of its release next summer.

Tosyali said the company expects to begin accepting orders in June 2027 and start delivering vehicles by the end of the month.

“We are working with all our strength to offer the most affordable vehicle with the best equipment,” he said. “We will launch it at a very competitive price.”

The low-cost vehicle will expand Togg’s existing lineup, which includes the flagship T10X SUV introduced two and a half years ago and the T10F fastback launched last year.

“There are nearly 120,000 Togg vehicles on the road, as people are purchasing and using our vehicles across Türkiye, thanks to our robust service and charging infrastructure nationwide,” he said.

Tosyali said around 80% of service issues can now be resolved remotely through software, while the company continues to expand its physical service network and train technicians specializing in smart electric vehicles.

Togg targets annual production of over 200,000 vehicles

Tosyali said the carmaker’s production volume would also increase as new models are launched.

“We aim to reach an annual production volume of 150,000 vehicles, after which we will introduce a new vehicle segment to the market every year, with a goal to exceed 200,000 vehicles produced every year,” he said.

He added that higher-volume models would help Togg increase its customer base, optimize costs and reduce the investment allocated to each vehicle.

Tosyali said the Turkish car market had transformed in recent years, noting that while more than 20 brands each sold around 7,000 vehicles annually about seven years ago, Togg can now sell the same number in a single month.

“We received some 180,000 requests for the 20,000 units we planned to bring to the market when we held our first vehicle launch, which meant that a much heavier responsibility fell on us,” he noted.

Tosyali said Togg’s Trumore digital platform continues to be updated based on data collected from its active vehicle fleet.

He said user preferences, behavior and needs provide valuable data that guides the company’s future investments and model development, positioning Togg to help lead the automotive industry’s technological transformation.

While online sales remain the primary purchase channel, the carmaker is also establishing physical showrooms for customers seeking in-person consultations.

Tosyali added that Togg entered the German car market last year and saw stronger-than-expected interest, particularly from the Turkish community, while the company continues to negotiate with European banks to resolve consumer credit and financing issues in the region.

Trugo to maintain investment in charging network

Tosyali said Togg’s charging network operator Trugo would continue investing to ensure that charging infrastructure expands ahead of the growing number of EVs on Türkiye’s roads.

Trugo initially concentrated its investments along routes where Togg vehicles were most frequently used, he said.

Nearly 30 brands have since entered Türkiye’s charging business, significantly easing drivers’ concerns about finding charging stations.

Tosyali said Trugo would continue to lead the sector while also supporting other companies that invest in charging infrastructure.

He added that the growing network meant EV owners would not face a shortage of charging stations now or in the future.

Tosyali also welcomed potential new domestic carmakers, saying additional Turkish brands would enrich the market and further expand the country’s automotive transformation ecosystem.