Yasar Guler joins US officials, TOBB leadership and defense industry executives at a meeting co-hosted by TOBB and the US Chamber of Commerce

Turkish defense minister attends Türkiye-US defense industry working dinner Yasar Guler joins US officials, TOBB leadership and defense industry executives at a meeting co-hosted by TOBB and the US Chamber of Commerce

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Monday attended a defense industry working dinner organized by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and the US Chamber of Commerce in the capital Ankara.

According to a Turkish National Defense Ministry statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the event at TOBB headquarters was attended by US officials, TOBB head Rifat Hisarciklioglu, and defense industry executives.

The dinner came on the eve of this week’s NATO leaders summit in Ankara, which for the first time will include a Defense Industry Forum.

US President Donald Trump is due to attend the summit and also pay an official visit to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In talks, they are widely expected to discuss defense-related issues.

The Ankara summit on Tuesday and Wednesday will bring together dozens of heads of state and government from NATO member states. It will be the 36th NATO summit and the second hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 summit in Istanbul.