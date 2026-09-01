Vessel capable of operating at depths of around 1,000 meters set to arrive Tuesday, says Tufan Erhurman

Turkish Cypriot president says Turkish vessel joining search for missing after ship disaster Vessel capable of operating at depths of around 1,000 meters set to arrive Tuesday, says Tufan Erhurman

A vessel from Türkiye will arrive in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Tuesday to join search and rescue operations following the capsizing of a passenger ship off the coastal city of Girne (Kyrenia), the TRNC president said Monday.

According to a presidential statement, Tufan Erhurman spoke to reporters after meeting families waiting at the Port of Girne following Sunday's disaster.

Erhurman said search and rescue operations were continuing with the same intensity as Sunday, including throughout the night.

He said a vessel from Türkiye would arrive in the area on Tuesday to support the operations, adding that it has the capacity to operate at depths of around 1,000 meters (3,280 feet).

Erhurman said the identities of all eight people who died after the ship capsized had been determined and their families had been contacted.

Turkish Embassy provides support to survivors

Separately, a crisis desk set up by the Turkish Embassy in the TRNC Lefkosa has launched a support program for survivors and their families.

Embassy officials visited injured survivors and provided accommodation, essential supplies, and airline tickets for those wishing to return to Türkiye.

Temporary travel documents are also being issued to survivors who lost their ID documents, while the bodies of those killed have been brought to Türkiye.

Relevant Turkish institutions have also been mobilized under embassy coordination to support survivors and their families.

Investigation ongoing

Erhurman said an investigation into the disaster is also continuing, with nine people detained so far and legal proceedings underway.

Noting that numerous allegations have emerged, Erhurman stressed that the investigation would be done transparently.

He said each allegation is being investigated individually as authorities work to establish all aspects of the incident.

Turkish deputy foreign minister visits injured survivors

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Haci Ali Ozel said Monday that Türkiye is ready to provide all forms of support to the TRNC following the capsizing.

Ozel arrived in the TRNC Sunday evening following the disaster and visited Dr. Burhan Nalbantoglu State Hospital in Lefkosa, where he met with TRNC Health Minister Hakan Dincyurek and was briefed by hospital officials about the condition of the injured.

On Monday morning, Ozel returned to the hospital with Turkish Ambassador to Lefkosa Ali Murat Basceri and Dincyurek to meet injured survivors and their families.

Following the hospital visit, Ozel traveled to Girne, where he met officials at the crisis desk established to coordinate the response.

In statements shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ozel said efforts were continuing to meet the needs of survivors and Turkish citizens and to facilitate their return to Türkiye.

"We are ready to provide all forms of support to the TRNC," said Ozel.

Ozel also met with Turkish citizens whose procedures were being handled at the embassy, stressing that Türkiye would continue to stand by its citizens whenever and wherever they need assistance.