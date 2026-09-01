Türkiye joins NASA’s Artemis Accords as 71st signatory to peaceful space exploration pact Established in 2020, Artemis Accords set principles for international cooperation in space

Türkiye has joined NASA’s Artemis Accords, becoming the 71st country to sign an international framework aimed at promoting peaceful, transparent, and cooperative exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir signed the accords on behalf of Türkiye during a Monday ceremony at NASA headquarters in Washington, hosted by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

“It is my privilege to welcome the Republic of Türkiye as the 71st signatory of the Artemis Accords,” Isaacman said, according to a NASA statement highlighting Türkiye’s growing role in space exploration.

The accords, established in 2020 by NASA, the US State Department, and seven founding countries, set principles for international cooperation in space, including peaceful exploration, sharing scientific data, providing assistance when needed, and protecting historically significant sites and artifacts.

Türkiye’s signing comes amid growing activity in the country’s space program. In 2024, Alper Gezeravci became Türkiye’s first astronaut, traveling to the International Space Station and doing scientific research with NASA astronauts. Tuva Atasever later flew on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity as part of the Virgin Galactic 07 mission.

Türkiye is also preparing to launch its first lunar mission, AYAP-1, joining the small but growing group of countries building and launching their own satellites to the Moon.

The signing precedes the International Astronautical Congress, which Türkiye will host in the city of Antalya in October. The event is expected to bring together dozens of Artemis Accords signatories to discuss the future of peaceful and transparent space exploration.