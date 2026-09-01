Authorities say they found another body during their search for missing people after devastating flash floods

2 dead, 14 missing after flash floods in US Grand Canyon Authorities say they found another body during their search for missing people after devastating flash floods

At least two people were killed and 14 others remain missing from devastating flash floods in the Grand Canyon's inner corridors, said the US National Park Service.

"Recovery operations have been completed for a 46-year-old male near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River," the service had said Sunday. The medical examiner’s office of Arizona’s Coconino County was on site, it added, without providing any other details on the deceased person.

On Monday, authorities said they found another body during their search for 14 people who “may be missing or unaccounted” in a deadly flash flood that struck the famed national park over the weekend.

The National Park Service said the body was pulled from a flooded area, bringing the death toll to two, according to ABC News.

Search efforts continue in the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch areas, remote sections of the park along the Colorado River.

The catastrophic surge on Saturday destroyed nearly all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek, a major tributary of the Colorado River, and severely damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, the primary system supplying water to the park. Due to the resulting critical shortage, authorities will implement Stage 4 water restrictions on the South Rim starting at noon on Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the region, forecasting a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms for Monday.

As of Sunday morning, emergency teams successfully evacuated 62 individuals from Phantom Ranch and the lower North Kaibab Trail.