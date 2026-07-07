US president will hold bilateral meeting with Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara before participating in NATO leaders’ meeting

Trump departs for NATO summit in Türkiye US president will hold bilateral meeting with Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara before participating in NATO leaders’ meeting

US President Donald Trump departed the White House late Monday for Ankara, Türkiye, where he will attend a NATO summit and hold a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The presidential motorcade left the White House at 9.03 p.m. local time (0103GMT Tuesday) en route to Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland, the White House pool report said, with Air Force One taking off at 9.41 p.m. (0141GMT).

Traveling with Trump aboard Air Force One are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, and Trump's aides Mike Needham, Will Scharf, Ross Worthington, Walt Nauta, Chris Ambrosini, Richard Walters and Natalie Harp. Also on board is Chief of Protocol of the United States Monica Crowley.

Trump will arrive in Ankara on Tuesday afternoon, where he will be welcomed by President Erdogan in a state arrival ceremony.

The two leaders will hold a meeting where they will discuss bilateral issues.

The discussions will review Türkiye-US relations "in all dimensions, including defense, trade and investment," and address steps that could be taken to deepen existing cooperation, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Trump will participate in an official welcome ceremony and family photo, followed by a NATO leaders’ working session, the White House said.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.