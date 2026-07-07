Mark Carney heads to Turkish capital for 2-day gathering of alliance leaders, with stop in Saudi Arabia to follow

Canadian prime minister departs for Türkiye to attend NATO Summit in Ankara Mark Carney heads to Turkish capital for 2-day gathering of alliance leaders, with stop in Saudi Arabia to follow

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney left for Ankara on Monday to attend the 2026 NATO summit, marking the first visit by a Canadian premier to Türkiye in 11 years.

Carney stopped in Halifax before continuing to the Turkish capital, where he is expected to remain until Wednesday for the two-day gathering of NATO allies and partner countries.

Carney’s office previously said the trip is part of efforts to strengthen Canada’s security through “a generational increase in defence investment” and new defense partnerships across the Atlantic.

At the summit, Carney is expected to highlight Canada’s progress toward NATO defense spending targets and its recent entry into the EU’s Security Action for Europe initiative.

After the summit, Carney will travel to Saudi Arabia from July 8-10 to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It will be the first visit by a Canadian premier to Saudi Arabia in 26 years and is expected to focus on energy, defense and investment cooperation.