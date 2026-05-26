Negative effects of war triggered by Israel’s provocations being felt in energy, trade, transport, economy, agriculture and security sectors, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Israel continues attacks, illegal settlement activity despite ceasefire: Turkish president Negative effects of war triggered by Israel’s provocations being felt in energy, trade, transport, economy, agriculture and security sectors, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Even as the Muslim world seeks an atmosphere of peace, Israel continues its “occupation, destruction, massacres, and illegal settlement activities” from Gaza to the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Lebanon, flouting ceasefires that are in effect, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

In a message marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, Erdogan gave thanks to God for allowing Türkiye to reach another holiday in good health and peace of mind, but also lamented how the negative effects of the Iran war “triggered by Israel’s provocations” are being felt across multiple international sectors, including energy, agriculture, trade, transportation, economy and security.

He said Türkiye continues to stand out as an oasis of stability even as the region is facing multiple wars and crises.

“During a period when our region is struggling with crises, Türkiye stands out as an island of stability with its economy, able personnel, and strengthened internal front,” Erdogan said in the message, posted on the presidential website as well in video form on the US social media company X.

He also said Türkiye is now reaping the benefits of policies pursued over the past 23 years, under the Justice and Development (AK) Party, “despite criticism and obstruction,” particularly its impressive progress in the defense industry.

“With an economic size exceeding $1.6 trillion, annual exports rising from $36 billion to $276 billion, and defense and aerospace exports climbing from $248 million to more than $10 billion, Türkiye is writing a rare success story in the world,” he said.



‘Shining star’ of the days ahead

Erdogan said Türkiye will emerge as “one of the shining stars of the new era” once the instability in the region subsides.

“We are doing whatever is necessary for this,” he said, adding that the ongoing “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative is among the steps meant to safeguard Türkiye’s future and regional stability.

Erdogan hailed the initiative as a “historic process” contributing to stronger peace and security within Türkiye while helping disrupt what he called “imperialist games” beyond the country’s borders.

“We are carrying this historic process forward with great care, common sense and sincerity toward its goal,” he said.

“We are fully determined to save our nation from this (terrorist) scourge, which has cost Türkiye more than $2 trillion economically. We are moving forward firmly and decisively,” Erdogan added.

He expressed hope that the holiday would bring blessings for Türkiye, the Muslim world and all humanity, while also sending messages of solidarity to people suffering in conflict zones, particularly in Gaza and other parts of what he described as the “geography of the heart.”

“To all our brothers and sisters who are welcoming this Eid with sorrow, pain and grief in various corners of our spiritual geography, especially in Gaza, I send my strongest messages of solidarity on behalf of myself and my nation,” Erdogan said.